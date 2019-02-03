Ducks' Chad Johnson: Appears in relief
Johnson allowed three goals on 17 shots in relief in a 9-3 loss to Winnipeg.
It was a rout -- there's no other way to describe it. Better for both Johnson and John Gibson to sleep this one off and move on.
