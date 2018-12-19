Johnson lost his Ducks debut, giving up two goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 defeat to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder really struggled in St. Louis to begin this season, and Tuesday wasn't all that much better in a different uniform. With the two teams combined, Johnson has lost five straight decisions and posted a .857 save percentage since Nov. 11. Even in new surroundings, he can't be trusted in standard leagues.