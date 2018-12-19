Ducks' Chad Johnson: Different team, same story
Johnson lost his Ducks debut, giving up two goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 defeat to the Rangers on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder really struggled in St. Louis to begin this season, and Tuesday wasn't all that much better in a different uniform. With the two teams combined, Johnson has lost five straight decisions and posted a .857 save percentage since Nov. 11. Even in new surroundings, he can't be trusted in standard leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...