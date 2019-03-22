Ducks' Chad Johnson: Doing off-ice work
Johnson (head) has begun working out, but is still limited to off-ice work, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Considering Johnson hasn't been able to get back on the ice and the Ducks have just seven games remaining likely means the netminder is done for the season, even if the team hasn't officially made any announcements. If the 32-year-old does suit up again this year, it likely won't be until April. Even if healthy, Johnson may not have been able to steal starts away from John Gibson and Ryan Miller.
