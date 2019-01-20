Ducks' Chad Johnson: Gearing up for Sunday's start
Johnson will protect the road net in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Johnson will make his second start for Anaheim since the Ducks are on the second leg of back-to-back outings. There's not much reason for confidence in Johnson since his .888 save percentage and 3.36 GAA has produced an ugly 2-8-0 record between the Blues and Ducks this season. Furthermore, the Islanders enter this contest winning four straight while averaging 3.25 goals per game in that span.
