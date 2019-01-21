Ducks' Chad Johnson: Gets little help against Isles
Johnson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Johnson is now winless in three outings since joining the Ducks, but that's mostly a product of Anaheim only scoring three goals in total in those games -- his 2.26 GAA and .918 save percentage are strong, and should earn the veteran netminder a little more action behind John Gibson after the All-Star break.
