Ducks' Chad Johnson: Needed in relief again
Johnson entered Monday's game early in the third period and stopped eight of nine shots in a 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
John Gibson had to be replaced for the third straight game, and while Johnson hasn't actually received a start since Jan. 20, he's played more than 60 minutes in those relief appearances, allowing four goals on 24 shots. It's likely the 32-year-old will get the official nod for Tuesday's game in Montreal, but given the Ducks' overall struggles right now, don't count on Johnson posting strong numbers.
