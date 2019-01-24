Johnson made one save on the only shot he faced during a relief appearance in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

At least he didn't yield a goal, but this performance does little to help Johnson's numbers. He was simply in net for mop up duty, and with the game well in hand, the Blues didn't test him. Johnson is 2-9-0 with a 3.28 GAA and .889 save percentage in 14 games with the Blues and Ducks.