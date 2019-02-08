Johnson stopped nine of 10 shots after replacing starter John Gibson for the third period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to Ottawa.

Gibson was crashed into by teammate Jaycob Megna with 1:52 remaining in the second period, and the starter finished the frame before being removed for precautionary reasons. Even if Gibson is forced to miss time beyond this one, Johnson's not a recommended fantasy play given his 2-10-0 record and Anaheim's six-game losing streak, during which the team has been outscored 31-6.