Ducks' Chad Johnson: Will make Ducks debut
Johnson will start in the road crease Tuesday versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Johnson couldn't figure it out in St. Louis this season with a brutal .884 save percentage and 2-6-0 record, causing the Blues to waive him and he was scooped by the Ducks. It's the second game in as many nights for the Ducks, so Johnson will begin his fresh start. He'll have a tough opponent, as the Rangers are averaging 3.4 goals per game in December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...