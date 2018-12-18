Johnson will start in the road crease Tuesday versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Johnson couldn't figure it out in St. Louis this season with a brutal .884 save percentage and 2-6-0 record, causing the Blues to waive him and he was scooped by the Ducks. It's the second game in as many nights for the Ducks, so Johnson will begin his fresh start. He'll have a tough opponent, as the Rangers are averaging 3.4 goals per game in December.