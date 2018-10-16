Ducks' Chase De Leo: Brought up to big club
The Ducks recalled De Leo from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Ducks are pretty banged up at forward, so De Leo will be tasked with providing the team with added depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2014 fourth-round pick has racked up one goal and four points in three AHL contests this campaign.
