Ducks' Chase De Leo: Bumps up to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
De Leo was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
De Leo probably won't work his way into many NHL games this season. The 25-year-old center is just a depth option for the Ducks.
