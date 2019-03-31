Ducks' Chase De Leo: Called up to NHL
De Leo has been recalled by Anaheim ahead of Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
The Ducks are out of playoff contention and likely want to get a close-up look at some of their more interesting prospects down the stretch. De Leo -- a fourth-round pick in 2014 -- fits that description.
