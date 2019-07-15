De Leo signed a one-year, two-way contract with Anaheim on Friday, CapFriendly reports.

De Leo played in just one NHL game last year, in which he recorded four shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating while logging 12:32 of ice time. While in the minors, the center notched 20 goals and 35 helpers in 66 appearances. With the Ducks looking to retool their lineup, De Leo could earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Arizona on Oct. 3.