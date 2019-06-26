Ducks' Chase De Leo: Handed qualifying offer
De Leo was given a qualifying offer by the Ducks on Tuesday.
De Leo was highly impressive in the minors last season, racking up 20 goals and 55 points in 66 games, and should be in prime position to earn a regular role with the big club this campaign.
