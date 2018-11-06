Ducks' Chase De Leo: Insurance option for Anaheim
De Leo was called up from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
De Leo has yet to make his Ducks debut since he was acquired in a trade with the Jets in late June. However, captain Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) missed the latest contest, so De Leo -- Winnipeg's 2014 fourth-round (99th overall draft pick -- was summoned from the minors as a reinforcement in case the star center can't give it a go against host Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.
