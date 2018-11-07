Ducks' Chase De Leo: No longer with parent club
De Leo is no longer on Anaheim's active roster, per the NHL's official media site, which implies that he's been sent down to AHL San Diego.
There won't be any fantasy owners sweating out the status of De Leo, as he's an organizational depth option who didn't see any NHL action upon his latest call-up.
