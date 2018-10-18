Ducks' Chase De Leo: Reassigned to AHL
De Leo was sent back down to AHL San Diego on Thursday.
De Leo was called up prior to Wednesday's game, did not play, and is headed right back down to the minors. The 22-year-old is in his first year with the Anaheim organization, as he previously had plied his trade with the Winnipeg Jets, primarily for AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...