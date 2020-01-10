Play

The Ducks summoned De Leo from AHL San Diego on Friday.

De Leo appeared in one game last season for the Ducks but he seems to have taken a slight step back offensively with the Gulls this season, notching just 13 points over 30 contests. The pivot's recall will provide the Ducks with some depth up front as they prepare to embark on a five-game road trip.

