Anaheim reassigned De Leo to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks aren't competing for a spot in the playoffs, so there's no reason for them to keep youngsters like De Leo around for the final two games of the season. The 2014 fourth-round pick will return to a prominent role with San Diego, where he's racked up 51 points in 61 games this campaign.