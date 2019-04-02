Ducks' Chase De Leo: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Anaheim reassigned De Leo to AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks aren't competing for a spot in the playoffs, so there's no reason for them to keep youngsters like De Leo around for the final two games of the season. The 2014 fourth-round pick will return to a prominent role with San Diego, where he's racked up 51 points in 61 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...