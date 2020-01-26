Ducks' Chase De Leo: Returns to big club
The Ducks recalled De Leo from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
De Leo was sent down during the All-Star break to save cap space and stay on the ice, but the team will need his services again starting Monday versus the Sharks. The 24-year-old has only played one game with the Ducks this year, but he's played 33 minor-league games and accrued 14 points.
