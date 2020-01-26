The Ducks recalled De Leo from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

De Leo was sent down during the All-Star break to save cap space and stay on the ice, but the team will need his services again starting Monday versus the Sharks. The 24-year-old has only played one game with the Ducks this year, but he's played 33 minor-league games and accrued 14 points.