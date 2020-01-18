Ducks' Chase De Leo: Sent down in cap move
De Leo was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks won't play again until Jan. 27, so the team will save some change against the cap by sending the 24-year-old down. De Leo likely won't be called back up after the NHL All-Star break since Troy Terry (knee) should be ready to return and Nick Ritchie (knee) could be good to go as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.