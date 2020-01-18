De Leo was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks won't play again until Jan. 27, so the team will save some change against the cap by sending the 24-year-old down. De Leo likely won't be called back up after the NHL All-Star break since Troy Terry (knee) should be ready to return and Nick Ritchie (knee) could be good to go as well.