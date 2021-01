De Leo was placed on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

De Leo spent most of 2019-20 with AHL San Diego, where he had 10 goals and 25 points in 51 games. The Ducks like the 25-year-old as organization center depth, but he didn't do enough in training camp to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster. It's unlikely De Leo does enough to see time with the parent club in 2020-21.