De Leo agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Over the last five seasons, De Leo has logged seven games for the Jets, Ducks and Devils. The California native is still searching for his first NHL point while registering just 10 shots. While the 26-year-old center has been productive in the minors, he recorded 56 points in 55 games last year, he just hasn't been able to bring that level of production to the NHL and figures to remain a fringe roster player.