De Leo signed a one-year contract with the Ducks on Friday, CapFriendly reports. The two-way deal is valued at $650,000 (NHL) and $70,000 (AHL) with $80,000 in guaranteed salary.

The Ducks finally settled on De Leo's contract after acquiring him from the Jets for Nic Kerdiles on June 30. Born in La Mirada, California, the 22-year-old could end up shuffling between the organization's ranks a fair amount this coming season. He performed reasonably well for AHL Manitoba last year, adding 12 goals, 23 assists and a plus-7 rating over 69 games.