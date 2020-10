De Leo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Thursday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

De Leo played in just one NHL game last year, in which he recorded one shot and one hit while logging 14:59 of ice time. Last year in the AHL with San Diego, De Leo racked up 10 goals and 25 points across 51 games. He'll look to earn a depth role in the lineup when next season begins.