The Jets traded De Leo to the Ducks in exchange for forward Nic Kerdiles on Saturday.

De Leo received a qualifying offer from Winnipeg as a pending restricted free agent, but now the Ducks will look to sign the center to his first non-entry-level deal ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. The 22-year-old compiled 12 goals, 23 assists, and 31 PIM over 69 games with AHL Manitoba last season. Time will tell of De Leo ultimately lives up to his potential as the fourth-round (99th overall) draft pick from 2014.