Ducks' Chris Kelly: Logging limited minutes

Kelly logged just 6:54 of ice time over 13 shifts during Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

The veteran has now dressed for 11 games with Anaheim, and he's collected two assists and five shots while averaging just 7:51 of ice time per contest. It's unlikely Kelly carves out a more meaningful role leading into the playoffs, either.

