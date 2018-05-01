Ducks' Chris Kelly: Only appears in 12 games

Kelly snagged two assists in 2017-18, but just played in 12 games averaging 7:39 of ice time.

The highlight of Kelly's season actually didn't come in the NHL, as he served as Team Canada's captain for the 2018 Olympics, pitching in two goals and an assist in six games while leading his team to bronze. Back in America, he did play in 12 straight games in March, but was benched the final six contests and didn't appear in the playoffs. The 37-year-old will become a free agent for 2018-19, but could provide strong veteran leadership for a younger team, especially with his Olympic experience and Stanley Cup Final trip with Boston.