Ducks' Chris Kelly: Signs deal with Anaheim
Kelly signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Ducks for the remainder of the 2018 season, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Kelly suited up for Team Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics and played well enough to secure an NHL contract. He scored a pair of goals and had three points in six Olympic contests. The 37-year-old forward played all 82 games for Ottawa last season, logging 12 points. It remains to be seen what type of role he'll have, but he shouldn't have much of a fantasy impact.
