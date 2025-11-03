Kreider scored an empty-net goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Kreider has scored in consecutive games since returning from an illness. The 34-year-old put the icing on this win with the empty-netter. The winger is at six goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. As long as he's scoring for a much-improved Ducks offense, he's worth adding in most fantasy formats.