Kreider scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kreider has scored in three straight games and has gotten on the scoresheet in four consecutive outings. The 34-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 19 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 22 appearances. Kreider's 27.1 shooting percentage is a bit of a red flag, but he's always been fairly efficient with his chances, so any regression is unlikely to be steep. Playing in an elite offense in a top-six role should give him enough volume to remain productive.