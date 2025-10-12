Kreider scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kreider's first goal was a power-play tally late in the second period. He scored in the final minute of the third as well, forcing overtime, where Leo Carlsson completed the Ducks' comeback win. Kreider has added six shots on net and four hits over his first two games with Anaheim. He's seeing power-play time, but head coach Joel Quenneville isn't using Kreider in shorthanded situations yet. He scored 13 shorthanded goals over the last four years with the Rangers. Fantasy managers will like to see him stay in the top six, and he'll need to stay productive to do that throughout 2025-26.