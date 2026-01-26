Kreider scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Kreider's goal at 13:08 of the third period tied the game at 3-3, setting the stage for Beckett Sennecke to complete his first career hat trick in overtime. This was Kreider's second game in a row with a goal. He's up to 17 tallies, 27 points, 86 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 46 appearances. Kreider remains a solid source of secondary scoring and power-play production for fantasy managers.