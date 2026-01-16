Kreider is set to be a game-time decision Friday versus Los Angeles because of an illness, per Patrick Present of The Hockey News.

Kreider has 15 goals and 25 points in 42 appearances in 2025-26. If Kreider can't play Friday, then Jeffrey Viel might make his Ducks debut. Viel was acquired from Boston on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Anaheim might also dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards if Viel isn't able to play so soon after being traded. If the Ducks go with seven blueliners, then Ian Moore, who is otherwise projected to be a healthy scratch, will remain in the lineup.