Kreider scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Kreider had gone three games without a goal prior to Thursday, though he had a two-assist effort in that span. The 34-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, three helpers, 33 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. He's playing a little less physical this year, and the point-per-game pace will eventually fade, but this is still a strong bounce-back campaign for the veteran in his first year with the Ducks.