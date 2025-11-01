Kreider scored a power-play goal on two shots and added six PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kreider missed four games due to an illness, but he was able to get on the scoresheet in 13:28 of ice time in his return. The 34-year-old retook a spot on the top line and first power-play unit. He's up to five goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating through six appearances to begin his first season with the Ducks.