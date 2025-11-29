Kreider scored a power-play goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Kreider ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He still produced three assists in that span, though the winger continues to be a better finisher than playmaker. On the year, he has 11 goals, six assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances in a top-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit.