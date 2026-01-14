Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Kreider stepped up with the Ducks missing three of their top forwards in this contest. He opened the scoring at 3:36 of the second period, earning his third point over the last five games in that span. The 34-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 80 shots on net, 42 hits, 20 PIM, 16 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances this season. Kreider has mainly played in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.