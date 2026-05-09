Kreider scored a goal on three shots and doled out six hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Kreider got his first goal of the second round with a tally in the third period. He's earned two goals, five assists, 12 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over nine appearances this postseason. Kreider continues to play in a top-line role, so he's likely to have plenty of opportunities to chip in on offense as the Ducks try to overcome a 2-1 deficit in the series against Vegas.