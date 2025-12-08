Kreider notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kreider set up both of Leo Carlsson's goals in this contest, including a power-play tally just 15 seconds into the third period. This was Kreider's first multi-point effort since he had two assists versus the Jets on Nov. 9. The winger is up to 13 goals, eight assists, 58 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 25 outings, mainly in a top-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit.