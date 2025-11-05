Kreider scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Kreider padded the Ducks' lead with a third-period tally. He has scored in three straight games and continues to play on the first power-play unit as well as the top line. The 34-year-old winger's strong and steady offense is a great sign, as he provides some veteran grit to a fairly young forward group. He's at seven goals, one assist, 23 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances.