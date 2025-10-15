Kreider scored two power-play goals on four shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Kreider was able to torment an old rival from his Rangers days, ripping home power-play tallies in the first and third periods. His second goal stood as the game-winner. Kreider is up to four goals and a helper while adding 10 shots on net and four hits over three contests this season. He's looking to bounce back from a disappoint 30-point effort in 2024-25, and he's off to a fantastic start in his first year with the Ducks.