Kreider opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first period, but the Capitals had the next five tallies. That was too much for the Ducks to overcome. Kreider had been ice-cold entering Monday, going 15 games without a goal and adding just three assists in that span. The veteran winger is now at 14 goals, nine assists, 76 shots on net, 34 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 38 appearances. His shooting percentage is still a lofty 18.4 percent -- it was 26.1 percent at the end of November before his December skid.