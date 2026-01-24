Kreider scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kreider picked up his first point in three games since he returned from missing two contests due to an illness. The winger is up to 16 goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 45 appearances this season. The Ducks are rolling, and that's with Kreider in a top-line role, so he has some appeal as a scorer and power-play producer in fantasy.