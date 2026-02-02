Kreider scored two goals and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kreider earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 7 versus the Blackhawks, tallying the first two goals of the game. He's warming up with four goals and an assist over his last five contests. The veteran winger is up to 19 goals, 30 points, 96 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 49 appearances, matching his point total from 68 games with the Rangers in 2024-25.