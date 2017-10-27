Ducks' Chris Wagner: Bags two assists in loss
Wagner collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's loss to Florida.
Wagner has been a solid depth contributor through nine contests, managing two goals and five points. He was credited with six shots on goal Thursday and is showing he can be of value in some very deep leagues. Wagner is dangerous shorthanded and has a pretty strong shot, but keep in mind his career high in goals is six and he won't get any power-play time.
More News
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: Carving out depth role to start campaign•
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: First postseason goal is game-winner Sunday•
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: Receiving limited minutes since promotion•
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: Called up to Anaheim•
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: Reassigned Thursday•
-
Ducks' Chris Wagner: Recalled from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...