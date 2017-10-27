Wagner collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's loss to Florida.

Wagner has been a solid depth contributor through nine contests, managing two goals and five points. He was credited with six shots on goal Thursday and is showing he can be of value in some very deep leagues. Wagner is dangerous shorthanded and has a pretty strong shot, but keep in mind his career high in goals is six and he won't get any power-play time.

