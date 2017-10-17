Wagner has recorded a goal and eight shots while averaging 14:57 of ice time through six games this season.

The 26-year-old forward projects to be a mainstay with the Ducks for most the year. He's a versatile forward to plug into a bottom-six role and has 101 games of NHL experience. Unless Wagner finds his way onto a scoring line or begins receiving consistent power-play time, he isn't a viable fantasy option in most settings, though.