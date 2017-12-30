Wagner has failed to register a point through 14 December games after missing the scoresheet in Friday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

There was a fleeting stretch earlier this season when Wagner carried some value, but with Anaheim as close to full health as it's been all season, the 26-year-old forward's fantasy outlook is bleak. He projects to skate primarily in a bottom-six role without power-play time moving forward, so he's an afterthought in most formats.