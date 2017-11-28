Wagner scored a pair of goals in Monday's 7-3 shelling at the hands of Chicago.

Wagner's goals came in what was essentially garbage time after the Blackhawks had already jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The center's tallies ended a 16-game goalless drought that extended back to Oct. 20. Despite his infrequent contributions, the Massachusetts native should easily reach the 20-point mark and could even challenge for 30.