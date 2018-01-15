Wagner scored a goal on two shots, adding four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

It was a strong effort from the checking winger, who saw 13:31 of ice time -- nearly six minutes of which came on the penalty kill. Wagner has only five goals and 14 points in 45 games on the season, however, and he hadn't notched a point since the end of November, so his fantasy upside remains extremely limited.